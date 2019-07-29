Confluence Investment Management Lifted Its Brown & Brown (BRO) Holding by $479,544; Stock Rose; Altai Capital Management LP Holding in Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Lifted by $435,672 as Stock Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 16,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.63 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.08 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88,416 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $96.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr 1:2) (NYSE:GSK) by 150,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Long (CLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 483 shares. Teton holds 0.1% or 35,068 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.86 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 6,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 102,600 shares. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 62,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Finance Service Group reported 83,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 885,702 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 455,737 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 40,899 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.05% stake. Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 3.19% or 2.97 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 30,141 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 850,700 shares or 3.81% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.52% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 2 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 1.04 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17,779 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,440 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc owns 133,900 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 800 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt holds 26,438 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 166,528 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 114,000 shares.