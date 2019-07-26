Confluence Investment Management Increases Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN); International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Raised Its Holding by $931,869 as Stock Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, up from 136,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.49M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 93,815 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 160 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co accumulated 266,866 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 2,127 shares. Amer Assets Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,000 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 1,506 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 44,244 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,667 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jfs Wealth Advsr reported 7,487 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y owns 10,884 shares. Bowen Hanes has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capstone Financial has 5,229 shares. 6,117 were reported by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IBM is spinning off IBM Watson Marketing as an independent business – Business Insider” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,757 shares to 153,131 shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 5,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,875 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Accenture PLC (ACN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.