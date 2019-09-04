Confluence Investment Management Increased Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Position; Mangrove Partners Has Upped Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holding By $1.62 Million

Mangrove Partners increased Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) stake by 10.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mangrove Partners acquired 124,780 shares as Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)’s stock rose 14.57%. The Mangrove Partners holds 1.29M shares with $17.87M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Fly Leasing Ltd now has $645.29 million valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 657,784 shares traded or 178.87% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc acquired 25,252 shares as Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS)’s stock declined 16.06%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 144,924 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 119,672 last quarter. Innophos Holdings Inc now has $542.53M valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 41,669 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IPHS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% or 8,840 shares. 139,085 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Lc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 21,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,609 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,700 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 248,575 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 385,547 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,016 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Swiss Financial Bank has 35,800 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.88% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) or 599,131 shares. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 21,687 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 129,228 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 584,313 shares.

More notable recent Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Innophos (IPHS) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Innophos (IPHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 88,416 shares to 2.28M valued at $96.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 12,844 shares and now owns 920,868 shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2024 was reduced too.