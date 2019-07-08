Confluence Investment Management Holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Has Raised by $345,114; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $126.54. About 164,132 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,731 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12M, up from 119,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $212.07. About 968,529 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 73,725 shares. 3.40M are owned by Cohen And Steers. 9,969 are held by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. 1,900 are owned by Prudential Plc. Brown Advisory Inc reported 5,550 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 974,531 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0.23% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 38,167 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 21,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability owns 9,866 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 1.12 million shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $83.49 million for 33.65 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63,029 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $110.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 11,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,403 shares, and cut its stake in Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM).

