Confluence Investment Management Holding in Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) Has Trimmed by $1.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Rwwm Increases Stake in Daily Journal (DJCO)

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 102,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.23M, down from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.3. About 132 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,376 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daily Journal: Six Reasons To Avoid It – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profiling The Risks Of The Daily Journal’s Software Business – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Charlie Munger’s Guide to Mastering Your Circle of Competence – GuruFocus.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “The Power of Patience – GuruFocus.com” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Free Advice From Seth Klarman & Charlie Munger – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 88 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1,715 shares. 1,651 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 200 shares. Lourd Lc holds 0.87% or 41,331 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rwwm has 270,953 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,169 shares. Sand Hill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,213 shares. 5,140 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Blackrock Inc has 57,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management invested in 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 10,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,196 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 111,781 shares to 264,770 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 25,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2028 Term C.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for BlackRock (BLK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock (BLK) Lags on Q2 Earnings as Revenues Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Llc reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ajo Lp reported 304,520 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.39% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Whittier holds 0.01% or 21,657 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth invested in 0.05% or 68,268 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 19,261 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Polar Llp owns 0.11% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 685,000 shares. 2.42 million are owned by Bruni J V &. The California-based Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 116,284 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.09% or 37,722 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.