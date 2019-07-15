Confluence Investment Management Holding in Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) Has Cut by $1.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Concho Res (CXO) Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $2.08 Million as Shares Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 102,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.23M, down from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 480,481 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 486,370 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Chevron Could Be Eyeing These 4 Companies After Losing Anadarko Bid – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Must-Own Energy Stocks as Oil Surges Through the $60 Level – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,875 shares. Ranger Inv Management LP stated it has 350 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 8,113 shares. Sei Invs Com owns 45,904 shares. Zeke Ltd Llc reported 2,403 shares. Community Inv has 8,679 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Harvey Management Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 236,149 shares. 2,125 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Ri. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 49,212 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 85,547 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,545 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 1 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares to 45,904 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,893 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.59M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 601,491 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 111,768 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 608,813 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 210 shares. 575,336 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp holds 17,702 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 16,200 shares. Ancora Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal General Group Public Ltd invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 215,503 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 110,037 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 121,815 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Ares Capital (ARCC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 12, 2019 : FIS, WELL, WEC, OMC, SHOP, TAP, MLM, STE, NNN, USFD, IPGP, ARCC – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Low Rates, Muted Lending to Hurt BNY Mellon’s (BK) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.