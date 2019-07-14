Confluence Investment Management Has Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stake; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut By $132.80 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc acquired 36,482 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 1.51M shares with $133.05M value, up from 1.47 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N.V. now has $27.66B valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 22.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 1.14M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3.82 million shares with $450.87 million value, down from 4.96M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba reported 35,830 shares stake. Vigilant Mngmt stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 14,195 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management reported 3,770 shares. 83,466 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.93 million shares. 2.80 million were reported by Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh. Gfs Advsr holds 36,386 shares. Cincinnati Fincl holds 932,950 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,943 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 71,738 shares. Moreover, Lederer Counsel Ca has 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,055 shares. Haverford Financial Ser Inc holds 82,033 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Harvest Capital Mgmt invested in 3,256 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 20,784 shares to 273,995 valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 159,217 shares and now owns 255,452 shares. Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW) stake by 6,298 shares to 112,876 valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 921,650 shares and now owns 192,101 shares. Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) was reduced too.