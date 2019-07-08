Confluence Investment Management Has Upped Its Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Upped Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $366.9. About 345,474 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 16,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.63M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 527,960 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 763,901 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Llc holds 0% or 9,282 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm reported 6,346 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 545 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 455,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 24,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 379,665 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Leavell Invest Mgmt has 57,228 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Bp Public Limited has 30,000 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.11% or 97,340 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ease Announces Strategic Relationship with Brown & Brown Insurance to Enhance HR and Benefit Services for SMBs Nationwide – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 8,589 shares to 456,293 shares, valued at $38.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Term M by 64,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,734 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability reported 0.61% stake. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parkside Comml Bank invested in 0.07% or 650 shares. Stillwater Advisors Lc stated it has 29,221 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors owns 3,470 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,481 shares. 45,000 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 1,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 350 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co holds 7,581 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First National Trust has 31,843 shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Creative Planning reported 40,584 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 24,433 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.