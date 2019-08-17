Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed Stryker Corp. (SYK) Position by $947,964; Shares Rose; As Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Declined, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered by $576,978 Its Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 8,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.21 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.84 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 4,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 317,434 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.70 million, down from 322,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 933,739 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10,433 shares to 330,088 shares, valued at $128.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 12,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,806 shares to 116,422 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.