Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Holding; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shorts Lowered By 7.79%

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) stake by 15.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 85,552 shares as Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 467,790 shares with $6.62 million value, down from 553,342 last quarter. Stellus Capital Investment now has $263.17M valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 121,417 shares traded or 18.27% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had a decrease of 7.79% in short interest. NDAQ’s SI was 2.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.79% from 3.19 million shares previously. With 641,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s short sellers to cover NDAQ’s short positions. The SI to Nasdaq Inc’s float is 2.55%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 586,951 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/04/2018 – Gala Pharmaceutical to Launch Its First State-Of-The-Art Cannabis Testing Laboratories; 06/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts Longfin Corp; 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Breadth Weakens: Decliners, 200 Day MA; 03/04/2018 – TDWI Survey Finds Lack of Trust in Analytical Outcomes Hampers Data-driven Enterprises’ Agility; 30/05/2018 – IEX Plans to Vigorously Defend Against Nasdaq’s Claims; 03/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 12.75 Points (0.18%); 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES ASLN.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/03/2018 – The Nasdaq just hit a major milestone after a record run, but one trader sees some yellow flags; 16/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT AIHS.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 18,665 shares to 1.56 million valued at $107.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) stake by 15,935 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SCM shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Inc stated it has 23,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 70,571 shares. 48,103 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Cwm Llc accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 45,100 shares stake. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 100 shares. Jump Trading invested in 0.05% or 11,307 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 10,151 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 40,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,669 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Limited stated it has 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 174,179 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 0.04% or 541 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 88,627 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk accumulated 189,979 shares. 52 are owned by Psagot House Ltd. 53,280 were reported by Three Peaks Capital Lc. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated holds 11,218 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc holds 959,402 shares. Creative Planning holds 10,272 shares. Hartford Inv has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Rampart Inv Mgmt Llc owns 1,044 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Invsts has invested 0.15% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 9,656 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 6,876 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 1.15% above currents $98.54 stock price. Nasdaq had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.56 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.