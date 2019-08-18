Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed By $1.69 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 16,048 shares as Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 758,839 shares with $79.88 million value, down from 774,887 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc. now has $40.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 27,685 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)'s stock rose 4.55%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 786,382 shares with $32.27M value, up from 758,697 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 673,409 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125.

Among 6 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $126 highest and $10000 lowest target. $111.57’s average target is 0.95% above currents $110.52 stock price. Analog Devices had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.