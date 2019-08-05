Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $1.38 Million; Stock Declined; Nokomis Capital Increases Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC)

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 1.56M shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 550,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.45M, down from 557,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16,536 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $33.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,592 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).