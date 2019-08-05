Confluence Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Polaris Industries (PII) as Share Value Declined; Lpl Financial Boosted Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 17,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 54,068 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 36,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 403,497 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries (PII) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 15,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.40 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 180,410 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Principal Financial (PFG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Principal Financial (PFG) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett, Triple-S, Quanta, Preferred Apartment and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Principal Financial (PFG) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOV) by 7,275 shares to 65,665 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsr Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 141,292 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Insur Communication owns 18.14M shares for 20.06% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 863,199 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 479,324 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 0.32% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Victory reported 235,612 shares stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 52,141 shares. 3,974 are owned by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company. 94,312 were reported by Iowa State Bank. Moreover, Central Financial Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Ing Groep Nv has 8,850 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 545,319 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $116.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 17,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,676 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 8,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Management Lc holds 0.03% or 3,476 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1.07% or 68,522 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 1.31 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 4,739 shares. Jnba Financial accumulated 0.01% or 650 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 25,772 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,943 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 19,491 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 10,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cincinnati Fincl holds 780,000 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Paloma holds 9,967 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.