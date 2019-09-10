Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $5.49 Million; Market Value Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Stake Maintained by Cantillon Capital Management Llc

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $187.09. About 412,518 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 68,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.80M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 393,736 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bender Robert Assoc has 0.2% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Oregon-based M has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dorsey & Whitney Lc reported 2,956 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% or 32,080 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated accumulated 5,421 shares. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 27,203 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru Com has 0.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 12,812 shares. Salem Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.83% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 19,104 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 12,300 shares. Parametrica owns 0.43% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,500 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 74,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 46,578 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.96M for 28.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,790 shares to 199,882 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp Clas (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 24,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector (XLE).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares to 205,783 shares, valued at $241.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).