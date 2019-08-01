Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $128.11 Million; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Decreased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $68.48 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 580,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 20,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 600,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 455,477 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 921,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 192,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 4.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 21.20 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SANGHI STEVE, worth $2.21 million.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 92,311 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $138.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20,228 shares to 333,970 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

