Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Rose, Hollencrest Securities Cut by $350,660 Its Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 85,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 467,790 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 553,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stellus Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 51,702 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $362.91. About 4.54M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 162.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. 7,607 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $2.74M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & Inc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 64,878 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4.3% or 669,147 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fred Alger Management accumulated 687,315 shares. 1,283 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,070 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Fcg Advsr Llc reported 588 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested in 11,924 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Commerce Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Invest Counsel has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Alpha Limited invested in 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,450 shares.

Analysts await Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SCM’s profit will be $6.06 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20,228 shares to 333,970 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

