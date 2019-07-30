Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Its Southern Company (SO) Position; Shorts at Vse (VSEC) Lowered By 1.6%

Vse Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) had a decrease of 1.6% in short interest. VSEC’s SI was 116,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.6% from 118,400 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Vse Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s short sellers to cover VSEC’s short positions. The SI to Vse Corporation’s float is 1.35%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 12,289 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 43.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Southern Company (SO) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc analyzed 19,023 shares as Southern Company (SO)'s stock rose 8.98%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 2.24M shares with $115.54 million value, down from 2.25 million last quarter. Southern Company now has $58.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.00M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $749.01M for 19.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63 million. 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co has $51 highest and $48 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is -11.60% below currents $56.11 stock price. Southern Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 286,105 shares to 348,533 valued at $104.62 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $287.86 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold VSE Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265,641 activity. 400 shares were bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M, worth $10,800 on Monday, May 20. Another trade for 3,600 shares valued at $98,820 was made by CUOMO JOHN A on Monday, May 13. LOFTUS THOMAS R bought $69,000 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $87,021 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) was bought by KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT on Tuesday, June 25.