Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Its Orix Corp. Ads (IX) Stake by $402,002; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 560,730 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Orix Corp. Ads (IX) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 6,769 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 12,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp. Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 36,159 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 4,518 shares to 117,242 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index Fu (IJK) by 38,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Ptnrs Llc has 175,000 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,543 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 24,992 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.11% or 1,738 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Management Lc reported 191 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 224,638 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc accumulated 499,081 shares. 61,387 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. 121,608 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Com stated it has 0.39% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 993 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company has 0.93% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 10,997 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 38,010 shares.