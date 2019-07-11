Confluence Investment Management Has Lifted Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding; Redmile Group Has Raised Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake

Redmile Group Llc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 72.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 1.32M shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 35.11%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.15 million shares with $49.35 million value, up from 1.83 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $10.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 17.01 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc acquired 27,013 shares as Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 357,386 shares with $7.81M value, up from 330,373 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc. now has $2.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.61 million shares traded or 82.93% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Redmile Group Llc decreased Vapotherm Inc stake by 235,709 shares to 1.01M valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 183,818 shares and now owns 855,932 shares. Si Bone Inc was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 0.05% stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.11% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Amg National Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.18% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Cove Street Cap Limited Liability holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 743,737 shares. Asset reported 906,298 shares stake. Kestrel Invest Mngmt Corp, a California-based fund reported 347,950 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 1.91M shares. Us Bancorp De reported 40,892 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Ghp Inv Inc owns 17,758 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 3,292 shares stake. 283 are held by Moody Natl Bank Tru Division. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 398,185 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 0.03% or 30,868 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) stake by 25,182 shares to 354,281 valued at $29.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) stake by 8,589 shares and now owns 456,293 shares. Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) was reduced too.

