Confluence Investment Management Has Increased By $699,824 Its Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) Stake; Select Equity Group LP Lowered First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake By $8.90 Billion

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) stake by 23.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc acquired 87,478 shares as Potbelly Corp. (PBPB)’s stock declined 51.96%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 454,793 shares with $3.87 million value, up from 367,315 last quarter. Potbelly Corp. now has $100.56M valuation. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 308,489 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Rev $102.9M; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 13/04/2018 – Potbelly Appoints Ben Rosenzweig to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP SAYS BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 MEMBERS TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – POTBELLY EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNS CONF CALL YDAY; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39

Select Equity Group Lp decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 88,619 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 3.23 million shares with $324.84 billion value, down from 3.32M last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 703,423 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 26,640 shares to 89,652 valued at $14.00B in 2019Q1. It also upped Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 1.54 million shares and now owns 6.68 million shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66M for 19.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 12.11% above currents $93.95 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FRC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”.

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,824 activity. $10,824 worth of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) was bought by Boehm Joseph.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Potbelly (PBPB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Potbelly (PBPB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Potbelly (PBPB) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) stake by 2,383 shares to 56,974 valued at $56.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Bulletshares 2024 stake by 331,475 shares and now owns 447,490 shares. Ishares Long (CLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold PBPB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 217,858 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Boston Prtnrs holds 35,400 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 5,725 shares. Equitec Specialists holds 0.03% or 18,943 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 31,530 shares stake. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 50,320 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 1,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3,789 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) or 10,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 5,430 shares. Invesco has 66,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, 3G Cap Prtn Lp has 0.81% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 852,649 shares.