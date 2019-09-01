Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $1.38 Million; Capital World Investors Has Increased Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $224.11 Million; Stock Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 550,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.45 million, down from 557,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 803,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 9.42M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 billion, up from 8.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery; 22/03/2018 – MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla’s Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s $2.6 Billion Payday For Elon Musk Garners More Opposition — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Tesla is struggling to produce Model 3s on schedule. So Elon Musk is having the company work around the clock; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 18/04/2018 – InsideSources: Tesla Powerwall 2: A Strange Solution for New Hampshire’s Energy Security Woes; 03/05/2018 – Amir Efrati: EXCLUSIVE:-Lyft’s “Perseus” project led by ex-Tesla exec may turn co into fleet manager-New shared ri; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.46B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7,888 shares to 105,707 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 184,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,139 shares, and has risen its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.44 million shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc Cl A.

