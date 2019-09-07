Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $1.38 Million; Gruss & Co Trimmed At&T (T) Stake by $1.40 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 550,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.45 million, down from 557,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) by 51,766 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 27,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Mgmt reported 1,344 shares stake. Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y stated it has 9,354 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 8,483 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 14,593 shares. 2,192 are owned by Frontier Invest Mgmt Com. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Com Ca owns 21,168 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,913 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Com reported 5,759 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,740 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 25,815 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares. Ashford accumulated 1,883 shares. 19,686 were reported by Tci Wealth. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,656 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 1.67M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp owns 86,428 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.93% or 181,187 shares. Bailard holds 0.23% or 116,930 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.38% stake. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Co Lp has 1.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Eck Associates holds 152,246 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point accumulated 94,599 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.85% or 96,879 shares in its portfolio. Country Trust Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Johns Investment Management Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp holds 0.86% or 115,886 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 85,769 shares.