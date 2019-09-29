Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Position by $948,754; Mobile Mini (MINI) Shareholder Bislett Management Raised Holding

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02M, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 417,437 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 12,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 341,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36 million, down from 354,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 325,132 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ASOS (LON:ASC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2019 Fiscal Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 9,451 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $106.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,593 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Lc stated it has 158,354 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 15,401 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 425 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,446 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,225 shares in its portfolio. 7,207 were reported by M&T Commercial Bank Corporation. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.32M shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 7,084 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 6,910 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 3,350 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc reported 188,527 shares stake.