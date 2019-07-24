Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) as Market Valuation Rose; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN)

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1996.77. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 184,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.22M, up from 615,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $117.48. About 536,607 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 26,794 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $94.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Long (CLY) by 122,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,098 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 0.85% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 346 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 34,281 were reported by Buckingham Capital. Tcw Gp invested in 0.09% or 75,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.15% or 3.12M shares. Thomas White Intll has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 4,700 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 3,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Muzinich Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fil reported 201,516 shares. Hartford Communications stated it has 25,990 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Motco stated it has 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 523,500 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.