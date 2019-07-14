Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Its Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Position by $357,972; Market Value Rose; Enbridge Com (ENB) Stock Value Rose While Tnb Financial Lifted Holding by $805,320

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 7,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 771,840 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.95 million, up from 764,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,798 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 396,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,844 shares to 920,868 shares, valued at $95.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Brookfield Asset Management Is One Of The Best Dividend Stocks In The World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.