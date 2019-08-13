Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted American International Group I (AIG) Position by $2.23 Million; Share Price Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Has Lowered by $6.25 Million Its Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 51,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 962,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 2.15 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 54.07 million shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 106,626 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $136.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 68,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Spindletop Cap Lc has invested 11.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 300 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,173 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.47M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,125 are owned by Ami Invest Mngmt Inc. 36,490 were reported by Ls Investment Lc. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 21,650 shares. 164,405 are held by Towercrest Cap Mgmt. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 124,044 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 638,713 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 34 were accumulated by Johnson Grp Inc. Cibc Savings Bank Usa accumulated 0.12% or 19,767 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.29% or 5.49M shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Mai has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,373 shares. Cacti Asset Management has 146,700 shares. 24,093 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Llc Oh. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 0.5% or 840,039 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 188,872 shares. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 98,762 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2.75 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hl Finance Service reported 0.49% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.