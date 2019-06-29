Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Accenture Plc (ACN) Position; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Albert D Mason Lowered Its Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, up from 136,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 2.94M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 1.95 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,578 are held by Suntrust Banks. 21,185 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raymond James Assocs reported 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hartline invested in 9,018 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Aspiriant Lc has 2,114 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 63,329 are owned by Whittier. Amer Investment Advisors, New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,425 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc reported 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has 29,487 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 13,771 shares. Hendershot Invests has invested 1.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mackenzie Corporation owns 1.97M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 8,477 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Ranked #1 in Google Artificial Intelligence Services, According to HFS Research – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture -1.8% despite beats, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Efma and Accenture Reveal Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Deja vu Security – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Ranked No. 1 Overall in HFS Research’s Top 10 Report for Energy Service Providers 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 8,089 shares to 1,868 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 22,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $18.12 million activity. 24,791 shares valued at $3.26M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Tuesday, January 8. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. 2,275 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $295,841 were sold by Politi Douglas W. On Thursday, January 3 Perrotti Thomas J sold $1.37 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 10,786 shares. Dyson Deborah L sold $527,231 worth of stock. Albinson Brock had sold 4,389 shares worth $566,161 on Wednesday, January 2.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 7,758 shares. Factory Mutual owns 79,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First American Retail Bank holds 23,376 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.36% or 12,378 shares. Founders Securities Limited Liability owns 5,197 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Argent Trust holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 29,351 shares. 33,454 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2.81% stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc LP invested in 308,581 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust holds 6,976 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp owns 2,444 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 1.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 42,689 shares.