Confluence Investment Management Decreased Its Cerner (CERN) Position; Woodward (WWD) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Woodward Inc (WWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 146 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 117 cut down and sold stock positions in Woodward Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 43.13 million shares, down from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Woodward Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 99 Increased: 87 New Position: 59.

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Cerner Corporation (CERN) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 6,051 shares as Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 449,640 shares with $32.96M value, down from 455,691 last quarter. Cerner Corporation now has $21.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. for 797,290 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 29,022 shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 49,300 shares. The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Llc has invested 2.49% in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 68,974 shares.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 184,950 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment maker repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32M for 20.84 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Woodward, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WWD) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 11.43% above currents $68.33 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, July 25 report. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt reported 0.91% stake. Investors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). St James Inv Co Limited Liability Co reported 411,062 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De accumulated 4.84 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com reported 783,490 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 32,000 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.01% or 3,750 shares. Bluestein R H & has 3,000 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 16,705 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 156 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel accumulated 24,475 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Llc owns 3,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc invested in 0.11% or 2,400 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J also bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, May 2.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Ishares Corporate Ex Financial stake by 12,538 shares to 383,223 valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 10,848 shares and now owns 360,906 shares. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) was raised too.