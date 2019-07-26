Confluence Investment Management Decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Modera Wealth Management Decreased by $329,394 Its Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 902,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.16 million, down from 913,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 131,630 shares. 84,102 were accumulated by Country Club Na. Moreover, Indiana Trust & Inv Mgmt has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 24,685 shares. City accumulated 29,408 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.49% or 667,584 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 24,647 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 19,420 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 291,902 shares stake. South Texas Money Management holds 1.96% or 369,537 shares. Addison has 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,642 shares. Twin, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160,859 shares. Blackhill Inc has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,550 shares. Waters Parkerson And Commerce Limited Company invested in 2.63% or 254,139 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 15,935 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $97.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Inc. by 17,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap, California-based fund reported 117,216 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.9% stake. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 0.49% or 7,300 shares. Moreover, Cove Street Lc has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 54,747 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 92,628 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 127,336 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Foothills Asset Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 20,262 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.67% stake. 1,108 are held by Lenox Wealth. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 13,075 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,251 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hl Fincl Services Ltd holds 367,465 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Chatham Capital Gp, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,476 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 794,225 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $110.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).