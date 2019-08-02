Confluence Investment Management Cut By $1.38 Million Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (CM) Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 6,676 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 550,800 shares with $114.45 million value, down from 557,476 last quarter. 3M Company now has $99.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv

Kempen Capital Management decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (CM) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 23,303 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 219,447 shares with $23.17 million value, down from 242,750 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com now has $34.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 363,296 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.46 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management increased Tenneco Inc Cl A Vtg Com Stk (NYSE:TEN) stake by 57,878 shares to 236,709 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com stake by 99,489 shares and now owns 229,160 shares. Spirit Airls Inc Com (NASDAQ:SAVE) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Fr stake by 87,992 shares to 273,602 valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stake by 63,875 shares and now owns 1.98M shares. Gates Industrial was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr And reported 60,000 shares. Alley Ltd Llc stated it has 26,797 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 98,123 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.75% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management Lc has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,802 shares. 127,093 are owned by Northeast Invest Mgmt. Nottingham Advsrs accumulated 1,350 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 17,182 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Inc Nc holds 2,125 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, First City Management Incorporated has 0.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sprucegrove Management Ltd has 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,158 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advisors. Nordea Investment Ab holds 258,233 shares. St Johns Co Lc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 56,866 were reported by Martin Currie Ltd.