Confluence Investment Management Boosted Its The Clorox Company (CLX) Holding by $459,200; Provident Trust Co Maintains Holding in Visa (V)

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 135,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 132,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $158.23. About 1.16 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 18,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.45M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.29. About 13.10 million shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

