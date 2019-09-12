Confluence Investment Management Boosted General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stake by $833,686; Stock Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) Shares Rose While Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $658.40 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 103,483 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.82M, up from 98,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.02 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 454,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hilton Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 729 shares. Td Asset Management holds 111,228 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 5,239 shares stake. 3,116 were reported by North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation. Choate stated it has 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Co invested in 126,847 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 54,640 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt Com stated it has 0.72% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Peddock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gateway Advisory Ltd has 1,147 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 3,017 shares. Madison Investment Inc owns 116,042 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 32,864 are owned by Natl Bank.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “General Dynamics IT wins $8B DOD cloud contract – Washington Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,051 shares to 55,923 shares, valued at $60.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 41,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,098 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc..

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.96% or 20,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 37,438 were accumulated by Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore. 20,165 were accumulated by West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barometer Cap Mgmt reported 1.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.07M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% or 764,686 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication accumulated 87,545 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 2.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 74,134 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritas Mgmt Llp has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weik Cap Mngmt holds 11,050 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Greylin Invest Mangement reported 8,643 shares stake.