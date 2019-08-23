Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Mesa Labs (MLAB) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose, Amarillo National Bank Has Raised by $564,774 Its Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 440,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.54M, down from 486,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 131,357 shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 414,731 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Ltd has 0.45% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,790 shares. Parkside Natl Bank has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3 shares. Weiss Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 21,250 shares. New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tctc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 451,439 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc reported 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,415 shares. Gradient Ltd Com reported 2,232 shares. Mesirow Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 13,335 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sit Inc has 2,375 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com reported 3,750 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares to 28,197 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 6,301 shares to 497,798 shares, valued at $44.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

