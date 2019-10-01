Conestoga Capital Advisors Raised Its Esco Technologies (ESE) Position; Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc acquired 33,098 shares as Esco Technologies Inc (ESE)’s stock rose 11.73%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.18M shares with $97.37M value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Esco Technologies Inc now has $2.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 83,318 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED…; 14/03/2018 – ESCO: PURCHASE OF NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 15/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced their positions in Principal Real Estate Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 772,517 shares, up from 758,238 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Principal Real Estate Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Principal Real Estate Income Fund for 104,965 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 14,222 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 2,111 shares.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 21,920 shares traded. Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) has risen 5.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.98% the S&P500.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $141.02 million. It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 23,760 shares to 75,939 valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 3,270 shares and now owns 72,358 shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was reduced too.