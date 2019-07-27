Conestoga Capital Advisors Raised Five9 (FIVN) Position by $495,820; Stock Declined; Unisys (UIS) Stake Has Upped by Globeflex Capital L P

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 481,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 483.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,384 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 14,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 569,571 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 22,200 were reported by Menta Capital Limited Com. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com accumulated 158,179 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.21% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 471,299 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 21,019 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 863,619 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,083 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 28,991 shares to 30,203 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 50,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,969 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (NASDAQ:REGI).