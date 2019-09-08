Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Wageworks (WAGE) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Its Position by $6.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 18,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 30,528 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 309,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 12/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: SEES MATERIAL WEAKNESSES IN INTERNAL CONTROL; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 09/04/2018 – WageWorks: Dawood Will Be Interim CFO Via Agreement With Consulting Firm Tatum; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – CONNECTION WITH MONTES’ APPOINTMENT TO BOARD, BOARD HAS EXPANDED ITS SIZE FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: View on Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31 Based Upon Company Estimates and Subject to Completion of Financial Closing Procedures — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS NAMES JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Appoints New CEO, Says 2016 Profits And Sales Will Drop — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continues to Work Diligently to Conclude Process as Expeditiously as Possible — Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 566,691 shares. 50,569 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 17,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 39 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 50,608 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 63,910 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 22,665 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 13,604 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 164,002 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Citigroup reported 29,313 shares stake.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 6,935 shares to 677,832 shares, valued at $57.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Llc has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 6,672 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.8% or 7,210 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 8,438 shares. First Amer Financial Bank invested in 0.83% or 30,120 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bath Savings Tru, Maine-based fund reported 1,826 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Eck Associate Corp reported 10,688 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,983 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25,500 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).