Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Increased as Stock Price Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Trimmed by $304,360 Its Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 42,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.72M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 147,969 shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.46 million, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.82M shares. Waddell & Reed holds 2.49M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De reported 9,989 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.54 million shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.26 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Ww Markets, a New York-based fund reported 2.04M shares. 126,687 are held by One Cap Mngmt Limited Company. 51,200 are owned by Bessemer Ltd Llc. Woodstock holds 0.81% or 159,889 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested in 46,800 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 325 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Co has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northstar Group Inc invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clark Capital Management Gp Inc invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,448 shares to 621,314 shares, valued at $43.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,955 shares to 12,335 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,939 shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold LMAT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 1.11% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 41,016 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.09% or 28,413 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Limited Com has 0.6% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Petrus Trust Com Lta stated it has 8,119 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin has 294,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 587 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 6,243 shares. Df Dent & owns 104,794 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) or 2,675 shares. Awm Com Incorporated owns 315,000 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio.

