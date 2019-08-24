Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Holding; ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Shorts Decreased By 4.87%

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 17.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,548 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 12,177 shares with $5.68 million value, down from 14,725 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $607.08. About 215,254 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. ACDSF’s SI was 2.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 3.14 million shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 267 days are for ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s short sellers to cover ACDSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ascendas Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore and Australia. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio is diversified across five major divisions of the business space and industrial property market.

More notable recent Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ascendas REIT: A Good Way To Diversify Your Real Estate Portfolio Internationally – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ascendas REIT: New Portfolio Acquisition To Boost Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on October 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ascendas REIT: Well Diversified Tenants And Leases Means Safety – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ascendas REIT: Australian Expansion Presents Promise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Asia Pacific Ex-Japan REIT ETF Shines Light On An Important But Under-Indexed Asset Class – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 67.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group has $52500 highest and $46000 lowest target. $499.25’s average target is -17.76% below currents $607.08 stock price. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 27.