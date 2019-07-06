Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Wd (WDFC); Davis-Rea LTD Position In Raytheon Co. (RTN) Was Lifted

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 252,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.02. About 65,475 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

