Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Its Trex Co (TREX) Holding by $1.17 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Has Raised by Wms Partners Llc

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.57M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 595,658 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares to 401,140 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

