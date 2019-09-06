Conestoga Capital Advisors Increases Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX); Sva Plumb Wealth Management Stake in Danaher (DHR) Upped by $1.15 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,702 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 33,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.1. About 717,968 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.49M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 62,869 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Invest Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 70,517 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated holds 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 69,114 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.43% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 12,102 shares. Moreover, Addenda Capital Inc has 0.36% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Heritage Wealth owns 1,506 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 4,676 shares. The California-based Nicholas Inv Lp has invested 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has 2,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 0.22% or 35,602 shares. City Fl invested in 1.44% or 25,766 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 3,886 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.23% or 72,030 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 126,084 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Anderson Hoagland Commerce has invested 0.3% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 36,718 shares to 25,844 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,394 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.

