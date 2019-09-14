Conestoga Capital Advisors Increases Position in Bio Techne (TECH); Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $15.70 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 328,584 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.51M, up from 321,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 235,427 shares traded or 44.31% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 144,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 247,037 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 391,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland & Commerce Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,877 shares. Grimes And invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.47% stake. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 180,516 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 4.14% or 125,772 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Aperio Grp has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Conning Inc reported 439,479 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 15,668 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Company, California-based fund reported 45 shares. King Wealth reported 12,213 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 1.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 3.5% or 76,763 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 15,806 shares to 43,062 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,270 shares to 72,358 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 142,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,530 activity. $37,000 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) was bought by Kummeth Charles R. on Monday, September 9.