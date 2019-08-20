Conestoga Capital Advisors Increases Holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST); Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $21.35 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 39,283 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 32,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 153,873 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 508,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 855,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 16.07 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Incorporated (Ca) reported 226 shares stake. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 578 are owned by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Moreover, Shine Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 115,698 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 777,170 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2,900 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0.04% or 74,983 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 4,247 shares. Bokf Na reported 3,115 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 13,787 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Co owns 352,016 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 110,319 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares to 12,177 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Llc holds 65,718 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Prescott Management Limited Liability owns 6,000 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 56,800 shares. Fcg Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 357,429 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 3.47M shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 94,707 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 46,517 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Miles Capital owns 28,952 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 167,085 are held by Beddow Inc. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi accumulated 24,159 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.8% or 1.05 million shares. Paloma Management stated it has 1.27M shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 48,892 shares.