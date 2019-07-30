Conestoga Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW); Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) as Share Value Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.52 million, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 408,091 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 42,623 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 33.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (Prn) by 4.15M shares to 8.73 million shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 13,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,506 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

More notable recent Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “26 ‘Safer’ Dividend 10%+ Yield Stocks Sparkle For July – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecom Argentina boosts operating income amid revenue drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Announces 1H Revenue of P$64.18B – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canada Goose: Strong Growth Momentum Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 151,190 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 159,518 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 175,729 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 7,347 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 50,432 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.1% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 2.39 million shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.07% or 43,524 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 0.12% or 253,544 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 102,255 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 21,100 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide to Acquire Western Union’s Speedpay U.S. Domestic Bill Pay Business – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Unveils New Cloud-Based, Omni-Channel Payments Capabilities for Merchants – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Look Beyond Earnings, Bet on 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) CEO Phil Heasley on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.