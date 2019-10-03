Conestoga Capital Advisors Increased Sps Commerce (SPSC) Position By $11.81 Million; Oracle Has 0.76 Sentiment

Oracle Corp (ORCL) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 467 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 618 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oracle Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.70 billion shares, down from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oracle Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 53 to 61 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 569 Increased: 346 New Position: 121.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc acquired 115,821 shares as Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC)’s stock rose 6.41%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 658,236 shares with $67.28 million value, up from 542,415 last quarter. Sps Commerce Inc now has $1.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 8,582 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 3,270 shares to 72,358 valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 32,520 shares and now owns 4,788 shares. Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce has $11500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $78.33’s average target is 68.81% above currents $46.4 stock price. SPS Commerce had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SPSC in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Lp reported 4,126 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 82,013 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us reported 0.46% stake. Geode Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 246,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial owns 239 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc stated it has 58,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 528,963 were reported by State Street Corporation. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 704 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtn Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 14,744 shares. Bowling Management Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 12.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation for 763,500 shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 4.50 million shares or 8.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 7.89% invested in the company for 27,819 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Llc has invested 6.29% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 16.43 million shares.