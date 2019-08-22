Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Upped Position in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) by $772,500; Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Lowered Holding by $483,982

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $225.67. About 96,909 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 45,533 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 33.58 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

