Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake by $784,786; Capital International Sarl Decreased Its Visa Cl A (V) Position by $5.01 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 139,148 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 94,890 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, down from 126,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Ltd Partnership reported 2,325 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 1.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 176,204 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cornercap Invest Counsel has 1,308 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.99M shares. Barclays Public Llc accumulated 0.38% or 3.49M shares. Duff & Phelps Invest reported 0.04% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.01M shares. Baillie Gifford & Communications reported 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 29,669 shares. S&Co has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,226 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd owns 88,597 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 144,906 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $73.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,978 shares stake. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 295,584 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 6,039 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Champlain Inv Prtn Lc holds 2.47M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 213 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 18,270 shares. 22,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Automobile Association has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 7,425 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 57,060 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 620,031 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio.

