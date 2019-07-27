Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stock Price Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Cut Stake

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,490 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,929 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 58,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 305,452 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. $176,290 worth of stock was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Thursday, February 7. $987,351 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Phenicie John C on Thursday, February 7. The insider SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M. The insider SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14M. Alvaro Felicia had sold 3,929 shares worth $1.30M.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Biggest Deals in Fintech History Are Happening Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on April 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Feb 12, 2019 – The Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) Chairman, President and CEO Scott Scherr Sold $23.5 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software: Bullish Fiscal Year 2019 Forecast With Near-Perfect Visibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Network Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 58 shares. Laurion Cap LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moab Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 27,557 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd holds 2,671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 11,735 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 1,157 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability. 8,195 are owned by Sit Invest. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma invested in 88,516 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp owns 2,500 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc owns 4,676 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 246,086 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15,880 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $110.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 18,359 shares to 43,811 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Cl A Ord by 23,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

More recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.78M for 5.36 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.