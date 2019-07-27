Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Costar Group (CSGP) Stake By $1.19 Million; First Light Asset Management Has Cut By $6.71 Million Its Codexis (CDXS) Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 17.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,548 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 25.59%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 12,177 shares with $5.68M value, down from 14,725 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $23.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $634.26. About 217,173 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Codexis Inc (CDXS) stake by 31.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s stock declined 9.70%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 723,760 shares with $14.86M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Codexis Inc now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 163,354 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 27,992 shares to 1.21M valued at $93.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) stake by 47,673 shares and now owns 1.92 million shares. Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 695 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 1,257 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.43% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 8,299 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 1,613 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa owns 9,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust stated it has 2,412 shares. Cap Investors accumulated 100,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Shell Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 3,071 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 453 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 315,837 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CoStar Group Boosts Outlook as Earnings Jump – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar reports one of it’s best financial quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 533,099 shares to 1.47 million valued at $23.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) stake by 449,190 shares and now owns 2.18 million shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Codexis had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CDXS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 44,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Company reported 24,243 shares. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 13,200 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,164 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.41M shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Capital Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 19,750 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 13,500 were reported by Garrison Bradford And Associate. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 1,774 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Blackrock owns 3.55 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 58,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Codexis Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CDXS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.