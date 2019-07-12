Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Wageworks (WAGE) Position; American Assets Trust (AAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 96 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 58 sold and reduced their stock positions in American Assets Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 44.78 million shares, up from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Wageworks Inc (WAGE) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 309,585 shares as Wageworks Inc (WAGE)’s stock rose 32.58%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.82M shares with $68.84 million value, down from 2.13M last quarter. Wageworks Inc now has $2.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 243,983 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – GOT NOTICE FROM NYSE INDICATING CO IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q REPORT WITHIN TIME FRAME; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS SEES REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS OVER FINL REPORTING

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Novanta Inc stake by 6,935 shares to 677,832 valued at $57.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 134,173 shares and now owns 621,006 shares. Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) was raised too.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ HIVE, ORIT, WAGE – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) on Behalf of WageWorks Shareholders and Encourages WageWorks Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why WageWorks Stock Jumped 87% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Advisory Svcs Net Llc has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 55,167 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 1,590 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 60,534 shares stake. Intll Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 29,975 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 29,367 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 6,861 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc stated it has 6,139 shares. State Street holds 1.11 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 22,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 74,392 shares.

Analysts await WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to report earnings on March, 16. WAGE’s profit will be $12.76M for 39.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) on Friday, March 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Assets Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 76.48 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 107,807 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT

American Assets Inc holds 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.08 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 10.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.33% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.26M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.